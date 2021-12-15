December 15, 2021 • 5:30pm Central • Virtual

Register by December 13

A special virtual screening of the anticipated ABC limited series, “Women of the Movement” is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till. The museum is one of the select sites across the country to premiere the series before its January 6 network debut.

Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett was brutally murdered in Jim Crow Mississippi, chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today. The three-week limited series stars Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley, Tonya Pinkins as Alma, Cedric Joe as Emmett Till, Ray Fisher as Gene Mobley, Glynn Turman as Mose Wright, Chris Coy as J.W. Milam, Carter Jenkins as Roy Bryant, and Julia McDermott as Carolyn Bryant.

The event includes the first two episodes and a panel of the actors, contributors, filmmakers, and family members with:

Marissa Jo Cerar, creator and executive producer

Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley

Cedric Joe acting as Emmett Till

Tonya Pinkins as Alma Spearman, Mamie Till-Mobley’s mother

Ray Fisher as Gene Mobley, Till-Mobley’s husband and her partner during her son’s murder

Glynn Turman as Mose Wright, Emmett Till’s uncle

Rev. Wheeler Parker & Dr. Marvel Parker – Rev. Wheeler is Till’s cousin who traveled from Chicago to Mississippi with him that fateful summer of 1955. He and his wife established the Summit (IL) Community Task Force and Emmett Till Memorial Center.

– Rev. Wheeler is Till’s cousin who traveled from Chicago to Mississippi with him that fateful summer of 1955. He and his wife established the Summit (IL) Community Task Force and Emmett Till Memorial Center. Ms. Ollie Gordon , cousin of Emmett Till who was the goddaughter of Till-Mobley

, cousin of Emmett Till who was the goddaughter of Till-Mobley Christopher Benson, co-author of the book Death of Innocence with Till-Mobley a book about Emmett Till

Moderated by Faith Morris, NCRM's Chief Marketing & External Affairs Director, the panel will discuss a wide range of questions including the recent U.S. Department of Justice’s decision to close the 2018 cold case after failing to secure proof that an important person, Carolyn Bryant Donham, in the case lied, according to case officials. The federal law under the 2006 FBI investigation of cold cases named the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act after the young civil rights martyr. The suspects Bryant and Milam admitted to the murder but were never convicted.